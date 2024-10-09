The decision to resign en masse was taken at a meeting of the heads of various departments of the state-run hospital on Tuesday morning, they said

Around 50 senior doctors of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday tendered their resignations in a mark of solidarity with medics who have been on fast-unto-death demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, sources in the health facility said. The decision to resign en masse was taken at a meeting of the heads of various departments of the state-run hospital on Tuesday morning, they said.

“This has been decided at today’s meeting of the HoDs. All 50 senior doctors of our hospital have signed their resignation letters. This is to express our solidarity towards those young doctors who are fighting for a cause,” a senior doctor told PTI.

Doctors’ fast continues during Puja

Despite the West Bengal government urging them to return to work, junior doctors continued their ‘fast-unto-death’ for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday amid Durga Puja festivities demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim, even as around 15 senior doctors joined them in solidarity by staging a symbolic hunger strike.

The senior doctors started their hunger strike at 9 am at Dorina Crossing in Esplanade area of central Kolkata, where the medics have been on ‘fast-unto-death’ since Saturday evening. Durga Puja festivities have begun and Tuesday is ‘Panchami’.

