Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Kolkata doctor rape murder Mass resignations at R G Kar hospital

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mass resignations at R G Kar hospital

Updated on: 09 October,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

The decision to resign en masse was taken at a meeting of the heads of various departments of the state-run hospital on Tuesday morning, they said

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mass resignations at R G Kar hospital

Doctors during their hunger strike on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mass resignations at R G Kar hospital
x
00:00

Around 50 senior doctors of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday tendered their resignations in a mark of solidarity with medics who have been on fast-unto-death demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, sources in the health facility said. The decision to resign en masse was taken at a meeting of the heads of various departments of the state-run hospital on Tuesday morning, they said.


“This has been decided at today’s meeting of the HoDs. All 50 senior doctors of our hospital have signed their resignation letters. This is to express our solidarity towards those young doctors who are fighting for a cause,” a senior doctor told PTI.


Doctors’ fast continues during Puja


Despite the West Bengal government urging them to return to work, junior doctors continued their ‘fast-unto-death’ for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday amid Durga Puja festivities demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim, even as around 15 senior doctors joined them in solidarity by staging a symbolic hunger strike.

The senior doctors started their hunger strike at 9 am at Dorina Crossing in Esplanade area of central Kolkata, where the medics have been on ‘fast-unto-death’ since Saturday evening. Durga Puja festivities have begun and Tuesday is ‘Panchami’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west bengal kolkata india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK