The incident took place in March this year, following which the accused allegedly blackmailed her on a few occasions and extorted money from the woman, a police officer said

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, whom he had befriended on a social networking site, in a boat in the middle of the Ganga river near Kolkata's Prinsep Ghat, police said on Sunday.

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, whom he had befriended on a social networking site, in a boat in the middle of the Ganga river near Kolkata's Prinsep Ghat, police said on Sunday.

He was apprehended from Behala on Saturday night and produced before a court on Sunday, they said.

The incident took place in March this year, following which the accused allegedly blackmailed her on a few occasions and extorted money from the woman, a police officer said.

The woman lodged a police complaint in July, but the accused had been absconding since then, he said.

"He had introduced himself as a high-ranking official in the central government and gradually gained her trust. Over time, they exchanged contact details and began speaking regularly. As their acquaintance deepened, he invited her on a boat ride on the Ganga under the pretext of sightseeing. The woman agreed and met him at Prinsep Ghat, from where the two took a boat headed towards Babughat. It was during this ride, in the middle of the river, that the alleged sexual assault took place," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.