Protesters gathered on Howrah Bridge, battling with police and attempting to breach barricades set up near Santragachi on the way to the Secretariat.

Police use water cannons to disperse students protesting/ PTI

On Tuesday, police in Kolkata deployed tear gas, water cannons and lathi-charge to separate protesters at the 'Nabanna Abhijan' event, which turned violent when demonstrators marched towards the West Bengal State Secretariat in Nabanna. The protest came amid widespread outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reported ANI.

According to the report, protesters gathered on Howrah Bridge, battling with police and attempting to breach barricades set up near Santragachi on the way to the Secretariat. Protesters gathered in Santragachi early in the morning and marched from College Square to Kolkata's State Secretariat. Many students and civilians joined the march, waving tricolours and chanting slogans.

In preparation for the demonstration, police increased security surrounding the Secretariat by deploying heavy forces, vajra trucks, water cannons, and riot control units. Containers were also used to block roadways, and city workers greased the rear gates of Fort William in Hastings to keep protesters from storming barricades, the ANI report added.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police use water cannons to disperse protestors near Howrah Bridge, as they continue to agitate over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. pic.twitter.com/IQfgcQX41K — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has asked the state government not to use force against peaceful protesters. In a video message, he reminded the administration of the Supreme Court's position, emphasising that democracy cannot suppress the majority.

In a video message, Governor Bose said, "In the context of the peaceful protest, announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppressions of the protest by certain instructions of the government, I would urge upon the government to remember the strong pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India, let not the power of the state of West Bengal be unleashed on the peaceful protestors."

The demonstration was prompted by the violent rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, which aroused significant indignation across the country, the ANI report stated. Despite the police rejecting the 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj' application to hold the demonstration, the protestors continued their march, seeking justice for the victim.