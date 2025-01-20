Kolkata rape-murder: A look at how the events unfolded in the horrific RG Kar College case

On Monday, a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life until death for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor

Members of Bengal Junior Doctors' Front take part in a mega rally on Mahalaya to demand justice for the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, October 2. Pic/PTI

After months of widespread protests sparked by the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the Sealdah Court in the state capital on January 18 pronounced 33-year-old Sanjay Roy guilty in connection with the heinous crime.

The decision was handed down by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das, 57 days after the in-camera trial began on November 12.

On Monday, Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment until death for the brutal crime that shook the nation.

Here’s a timeline of the Kolkata rape -murder case:

August 9, 2024:

A 31-year-old junior doctor was found dead in the seminar hall on the fourth floor of RG Kar Hospital, where she was practising. The post-mortem report would later confirm that she was strangled to death after sexual assault. Her body had 16 external and nine internal injuries, the post-mortem confirmed.

August 10, 2024:

In the initial investigation, the Kolkata Police arrested Roy as a suspect. The traffic police volunteer was later charged for committing the crime. The revelation led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors, medical professionals and Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Kolkata and other parts of the country, demanding justice for their colleague and increased safety for healthcare professionals.

August 12, 2024:

The hospital's principal, Sandip Ghosh, stepped down amid the protests over the incident. The West Bengal government also transferred the hospital's superintendent.

August 13, 2024:

The victim’s parents, along with others, filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), due to distrust in Kolkata Police. The High Court then transferred the case to the CBI.

August 14, 2024:

The Kolkata Police formally handed over Roy to CBI.

August 15, 2024:

As the country celebrates its independence, the horrific night could not be overshadowed, as ‘Reclaim the Night’ rallies emerged across Kolkata. The rallies are organised by women and activists who demand justice for the victim and protection of women in the country. However, at RG Kar Medical College, the protest turned violent. A mob vandalised the hospital and the crime scene.

The National Commission for Women (NCM) accused the authorities of security lapses and claimed that the crime site had undergone premature renovations, leading to more tensions.

August 17, 2024:

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services in solidarity with the victim, referred to as 'Abhaya (the fearless).’

August 18, 2024:

The Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the case amid the nationwide protest and scheduled the hearing for August 20.

August 20, 2024:

The apex court formed a 10-member task force to address the safety of the nations’s healthcare professionals. The three-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the Kolkata Police, and the hospital administration over the delay in filing the FIR.

August 27, 2024:

A 'Nabanna Abhijan' march was given by an unregistered student body named 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and a dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'. The ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that this was a BJP-backed protest.

August 28, 2024:

However, the march to the West Bengal secretariat turned into clashes between police and protestors, leading to a state-wide strike called by the BJP.

September 2, 2024:

The CBI arrested Sandip Gosh in relation to an alleged financial fraud at RG Kar Hospital during his tenure.

September 14, 2024:

Mamata Banerjee took a step to end the stand-off between her government and protesting doctors and finally visited the site where the medical professionals were staging a sit-in and interacted with them.

The same day, the CBI took Sandip Ghosh and a Kolkata police officer, Abhijit Mondal, into custody over delays in filing an FIR and tampering with evidence in the Kolkata rape-murder case

October 5, 2024:

After more than 50 days of protest in two phases, doctors launched a hunger strike

October 7, 2024:

The CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused Sanjay Roy in the case and said he allegedly committed the crime that took place on August 9 when the medic had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.

October 24, 2024:

The protesting doctors called off the hunger strike following a meeting with the CM Mamata Banerjee.

November 12, 2024:

The in-camera trial in the Kolkata rape and murder of the junior doctor began. A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused in the case, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. T

December 13, 2024:

The Sealadh court granted bail to both Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal after the CBI failed to file its chargesheets within the statutory 90-day period.

January 9, 2025:

The hearings in Sanjay Roy’s trial were concluded, during the trial 50 witnesses were examined.

January 18, 2025:

Sealdah court convicts Sanjay Roy of rape-murder of kolkata woman doctor

January 20, 2025:

Sealdah court sentences Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment . It also directs state to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to RG Kar doctor's family in rape and murder case.