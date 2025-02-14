State Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday stated that stringent action would be initiated against the accused in the Kottayam ragging incident.

Kottayam police escort students arrested for alleged ragging. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article Kottayam ragging: Oppn alleges SFI links, govt promises action x 00:00

The Congress-led opposition UDF on Friday claimed that the accused in the Kottayam Government Nursing College ragging case have connections with the Left student organisation, SFI. Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the accused are members of SFI and that the Kerala Government Nursing Students Association (KGNSA) has links with the Left-affiliated student organisation.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday stated that stringent action would be initiated against the accused in the Kottayam ragging incident. Bindu said that the government has directed authorities to take stringent action in the incident and they would get maximum punishment in the case. Meanwhile, a team appointed by the Director of Medical Education will visit the college to conduct an inquiry. The probe will be led by the Deputy Director of Nursing Education, sources said.

NHRC takes cognisance

The NHRC has taken cognisance of the case as it sought an action taken report from the state's police chief. Disturbing visuals of the brutal ragging of a junior student at the nursing college in Kottayam surfaced on Thursday, showing the victim being tied to a cot and his body repeatedly pierced with a compass. The abuse took place on Wednesday in the boys’ hostel targeting first-year nursing students. Five third-year students, identified as Samuel Johnson, 20, Rahul Raj, 22, Jeev, 18, Rijil Jith, 20, and Vivek, 21 were arrested.

