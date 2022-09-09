Kunal Kamra shows in Gurugram cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threat

The VHP and Bajrang Dal had on Friday submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav through Tehsildar demanding cancellation of the show
Kunal Kamra. File Pic
A bar in Gurugram cancelled shows by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after after they threatened of protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.
Kamra was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29.
The VHP and Bajrang Dal on Friday submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav through Tehsildar demanding cancellation of the show.
The members of the Hindu right wing bodies said if the show is not cancelled, they will hold a protest against it. The show is likely to create tension in the city, they added.
Comedian Kunal Kamra makes fun of Hindu gods and goddesses in his show, which is quite wrong. In such a situation, due to the show being held in the city, tension can arise, we request it be cancelled at the earliest or we will protest, read the memorandum.
There have been many cases registered against Kunal Kamra in the past. If the show is not cancelled, we will protest, said Ajit Yadav, district president of the VHP.
While administration is still to react on the appeal, the bar management announced they were cancelling the show to avoid trouble.
We have got calls from many departments and also members of outfits visited the venue to warn us and finally we have cancelled the show. We have informed ticketing companies like Book My Show and others.
"The show would not happen, said Gyan, an employee of Studio Xo Bar.
