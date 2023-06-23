Yadav referred to the data of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to substantiate his statement

Union Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav. File pic/AFP

Listen to this article Labour minister now says 1.25 cr jobs added in 9 yrs x 00:00

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said the country has seen massive increase in employment opportunities in the last nine years and about 1.25 crore new jobs have been created since 2014.

Referring to a number of institution-based labour surveys done by the ministry, Yadav said that there has been a massive increase in employment during the period from 2014 to 2022. The minister was addressing a press conference on the performance of the labour ministry during the last nine years. About 1.25 crore jobs were generated in the country during the period, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yadav referred to the data of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to substantiate his statement. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to Aaj Tak and India Today TV in April 2019, said that 1.25 crore jobs were created yearly since the NDA government came to power in 2014. “EPFO figures show that almost 1.25 crore jobs have been added every year in the country,” PM Modi said on a question about alleged unemployment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever