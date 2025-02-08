Labourer killed, 2 injured as wall collapses at school construction site in Noida

The injured were pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital, where one of them, identified as Babulal, died during treatment, while the other two are in critical condition, he said

A worker was killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed during construction work at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Hridesh Katheria said digging was underway for a the construction of a swimming pool at the school in Surajpur area when the wall collapsed, trapping three workers under the debris.

The injured were pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital, where one of them, identified as Babulal, died during treatment, while the other two are in critical condition, he said.

The contractor responsible for the construction under questioning, Katheria added.

