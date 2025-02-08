Breaking News
Labourer killed 2 injured as wall collapses at school construction site in Noida

Labourer killed, 2 injured as wall collapses at school construction site in Noida

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Noida
PTI |

The injured were pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital, where one of them, identified as Babulal, died during treatment, while the other two are in critical condition, he said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A worker was killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed during construction work at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday.


Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Hridesh Katheria said digging was underway for a the construction of a swimming pool at the school in Surajpur area when the wall collapsed, trapping three workers under the debris.


The injured were pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital, where one of them, identified as Babulal, died during treatment, while the other two are in critical condition, he said.


The contractor responsible for the construction under questioning, Katheria added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uttar pradesh noida news india national news India news

