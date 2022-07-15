Lakhimpur violence: Allahabad HC reserves order on bail plea of Ashish Mishra

Four farmers, part of a protest against the now-repealed farm laws, were killed on October 3 last year when cars allegedly carrying BJP workers mowed them down near Tikonia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

Ashish Mishra. File Pic

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Four farmers, part of a protest against the now-repealed farm laws, were killed on October 3 last year when cars allegedly carrying BJP workers mowed them down near Tikonia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

It was alleged that Ashish Mishra was sitting in one of the cars. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers and a driver were killed. A journalist was the eighth victim.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Ashish Mishra surrenders in compliance with Supreme Court order

The order on Mishra's bail plea was reserved by the Bench of Justice Krishna Pahel.

It was argued on behalf of Mishra that at the time of the incident, Mishra was not at the spot of violence, which has been stated by 197 people in their affidavits.

Earlier, the High Court had granted bail to Mishra on February 10, which was later rejected by the Supreme Court, directing HC to decide his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victim side.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.