Lalu Yadav most corrupt person in politics: Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha on RJD chief's exit poll remarks

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is "one of the most corrupt" persons in politics, adding that during his tenure lives of people of the whole country were at stake.

"He is the same person who had put his entire family on bail due to the railway appointment scam. The way railway accidents used to happen during his tenure, the lives of people of the whole country were at stake. Today travelling inside the train has become safe. Under the leadership of PM Modi, terrorism-extremism has been curbed and people's lives are safe. An attempt has been made to create a corruption-free environment," Sinha said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that Lalu Yadav is a "symbol of corruption." "Lalu Yadav ji is a symbol of corruption. What does he know about all this? He should be afraid of jail. The court will decide the sin he has committed," Samrat Choudhary said.

Earlier, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav called the exit poll that predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir and a clean sweep for Congress in Haryana, a "defeat" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Narendra Modi ki parajay hai (It is the defeat of PM Narendra Modi)," Lalu Prasad Yadav said earlier while speaking to reporters at Patna airport.

Axis My India earlier predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead and the BJP tailgating the opposition.In Haryana, the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the Congress in Haryana, with some polls predicting the party will win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly. The votes will be counted on October 8 in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

