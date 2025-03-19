Breaking News
Land-for-jobs case: Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap appear before probe agency

Updated on: 19 March,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies |

Top

Devi, 66, reached the ED office on Bank Road here along with her eldest daughter and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti.

Land-for-jobs case: Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap appear before probe agency

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi arrives at the ED office, in Patna. Pic/PTI

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her MLA son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has also summoned her husband and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav for questioning in the land-for-jobs money laundering case, official sources said. Devi, 66, reached the ED office on Bank Road here along with her eldest daughter and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti.


Hundreds of RJD workers also reached the ED office and raised slogans hailing the mother-daughter duo. Tej Pratap, 36, too appeared before the investigators. Lalu Yadav, 76, has been asked to depose before the federal probe agency in Patna on Wednesday, the sources said. The statements of the three are to be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added. Last year, the ED filed a charge-sheet in the case against Lalu Yadav’s family members before a Delhi court, naming Rabri Devi and their daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav as accused.


The probe pertains to the allegation that Lalu Yadav, during his tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre, indulged in corruption for the appointment of group D substitutes in Indian Railways during 2004-2009.


bihar lalu prasad yadav Enforcement Directorate India news national news

