Law dead, bullets rule in Uttar Pradesh: Opposition slams UP govt

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, in Prayagraj, before being shot dead, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have to face the consequences of the “rule of bullets in place of law” in the state, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar said on Sunday.

He was responding to queries on the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday night. Three men posing as journalists shot the siblings while police were taking them to a hospital for medical check-up.

Other opposition parties also hit out at the BJP government for the “total collapse” of law and order in UP and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi govt in UP. Apprehend perpetrators & punish them stringently.”

TMC MP Mouha Moitra said, “BJP has turned India into a mafia republic... Two men in custody shot dead in front of a zillion policemen & cameras—this is the death of the rule of law,” she said. Moitra said she can even believe that the BJP got the shooting done to “deflect attention” from repercussions to the Satya Pal Malik interview.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said there are courts to ensure that criminals get the harshest punishment but “playing with law and order only gives birth to anarchy”.

The UP government on Sunday constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe into the killings.

But, Congress leader Kamal Nath and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the killings. “These are highly radicalised elements. Who are these people...after firing (they) raise religious slogans. What will you call them if not terrorists? Will you call them ‘desh bhakts’? Will you garland them?” Owaisi asked.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

‘Collapse of law and order’

Mayawati, BSP chief

‘The shooting dead of Atiq Ahmad, who was brought from Gujarat jail and his brother Ashraf, who was brought from Bareilly jail last night in Prayagraj, in police custody, is just as heinous as the Umesh Pal murder case. It raises serious questions on the law and order of the UP government, and its style of functioning’

Mamata Banerjee, CM, West Bengal

‘It is shameful that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence’

Mallikarjun Kharge, president, Congress

‘Judiciary has the right to decide the punishment of the criminal. This right cannot be given to any government, any leader or any person’

Centre to prepare SOPs for journalists

The Centre has decided to prepare standard operating procedures for journalists after three assailants posing as media persons killed Atiq Ahmad and his brother in Prayagraj, sources said. They said the Home Ministry will prepare SOPs for the safety and security of journalists.

Atiq had told SC he will be killed

Two weeks before the killings, the Supreme Court had dismissed Atiq Ahmad’s plea seeking protection during his custody with the UP police. While denying former Samajwadi Party MP’s requests that his life is under threat, the SC on March 28 said the UP state machinery would take care of his protection. Atiq had sought protection claiming that he and his family have been falsely “roped in” as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj.

