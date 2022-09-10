Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested in Punjab's Mohali; 11 pistols recovered

Manpreet, 25, is facing two criminal cases, one each in Ludhiana and Kharar, the SSP said
Sidhu Moose Wala. File Pic
The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered 11 pistols from him.
Three months ago, Bishnoi had admitted that he was the "mastermind" in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing on May 29 and was planning it since August last year.
His gang member Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was nabbed in Kharar here, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said.
Manpreet, 25, is facing two criminal cases, one each in Ludhiana and Kharar, the SSP said.
A 9mm Glock pistol, ten 0.32 pistols, three cartridges and a luxury car were recovered from him, police said.
The weapons were supplied to him by one Ashwani Kumar, resident of Pehowa in Haryana, they said.
Kumar has already been arrested.
