×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > News > India News > Article > Leaked Tihar videos Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

Updated on: 19 November,2022 02:33 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Accusing the saffron party of resorting to cheap theatrics, he said Jain, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, had fallen down in jail

Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

Manish Sisodia. File pic


Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of leaking AAP minister Satyendar Jain's videos from the Tihar jail here and claimed that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a spine injury.


Accusing the saffron party of resorting to cheap theatrics, he said Jain, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, had fallen down in jail.



"He (Jain) had sustained an injury to his spine and even underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy," he said.


Also read: Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral

Sisodia also said that his colleague has been lodged in a false case and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poking fun at Jain's illness.

"They (BJP) are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to such cheap theatrics. They should fight the MCD elections in Delhi on issues," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
new delhi delhi national news aam aadmi party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK