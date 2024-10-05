Left leaders in Chennai held for Samsung stir without permission

“The question is: do we have the right to form a union or not?” Mutharasan, asked.

Workers protest at Samsung plant at Chennai. File Pic/Getty Images

Scores of the Left party members including their state leaders were detained here on Saturday when they held a demonstration without obtaining permission from the police, to express solidarity with the Samsung home appliance workers on protest since September 9.

Communist Party of India state secretary R Mutharasan and CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan who were among those detained by the police, sought the immediate intervention of TN Chief Minister M K Stalin to resolve the strike by the Samsung workers. They stressed that the protesting workers had a right to join a union and alleged that the workers were being oppressed. “The question is: do we have the right to form a union or not?” Mutharasan, asked.

“At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. We want to reiterate that we comply with all laws and negotiations of the country”. the company spokesperson said. The average monthly salary of the full-time manufacturing workers at the Chennai plant is 1.8 times the average salary of similar workers employed at other companies in the region.

