Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met: Sachin Pilot

Updated on: 20 May,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

He arrived at the Jantar Mantar in the morning to extend his support to the agitating wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat

Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot with Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday. Pic/PTI

Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met: Sachin Pilot
Top Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said the “legitimate demand” of the protesting wrestlers should be met at the earliest and an “impartial” investigation done.


He arrived at the Jantar Mantar in the morning to extend his support to the agitating wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat.



They are demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers, including a minor. “I request all those listening to me that all their legitimate demands be met as soon as possible and action taken under the law and constitution (of the country). There is a very clear direction (in the constitution) how action should be taken,” said Pilot. The wrestlers have set May 21 as the deadline for the arrest of Brij Bhushan, failing which they will take a call on taking the agitation forward.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

