Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Leopard barges into house in Delhis Roop Nagar 5 injured
<< Back to Elections 2024

Leopard barges into house in Delhi's Roop Nagar, 5 injured

Updated on: 01 April,2024 09:33 AM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Delhi Fire Service officials siad they got information about the incident around 6.20 am & two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad.

Leopard barges into house in Delhi's Roop Nagar, 5 injured

Representative image

Listen to this article
Leopard barges into house in Delhi's Roop Nagar, 5 injured
x
00:00

A leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people on Monday morning, officials said.


According to the Delhi Fire Service, they got information about the incident around 6.20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad.


"With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.


Police also reached the spot and the forest department was also informed. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi delhi police India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK