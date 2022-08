Let's celebrate 75th I-Day by hosting tricolour, singing national anthem: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to distribute 25 lakh flags across the city. Government school students will also be given flags so that they could take them home

File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon the people to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence by holding the tricolour and sing the national anthem at 5 pm on August 14.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to distribute 25 lakh flags across the city. Government school students will also be given flags so that they could take them home, he said.

"The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence. People are happy and every government is celebrating the occasion," he said.

Also Read: Delhi govt to start spoken English course across 50 centres: Arvind Kejriwal

"'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Haath Tiranga' and other events are being held to celebrate the occasion. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country that they sing the national anthem at 5 pm (on August 14)," he said during an online briefing.

The chief minister also urged the people to take a pledge to work towards making India the "Number One country in the world".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.