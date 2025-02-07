The total income also came down to Rs 2,01,994 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 2,12,447 crore in the year-ago period

LIC Office. File pic

State-owned insurer LIC on Friday reported a 17 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 11,056 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The country's biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), had earned a net profit of Rs 9,444 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the net premium income of the insurer moderated to Rs 1,06,891 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,17,017 crore in the same period a year ago, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

