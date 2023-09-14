Breaking News
Private jet skids off runway while landing at Mumbai Airport, three injured
Actor Rio Kapadia, of Chak De India and Made in Heaven 2 fame, passes away
Maharashtra: Three Zika virus cases reported from Kolhapur and Pune
Antiviral against Nipah has arrived in Kerala: State govt
Mumbai: Multiple flights diverted after private aircraft skids off at airport
Home > News > India News > Article > Loader arrested for stealing valuables at Delhi airport iPhone 13 high end watches recovered

Loader arrested for stealing valuables at Delhi airport; iPhone, 13 high-end watches recovered

Updated on: 14 September,2023 04:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

With the recovery of 13 high-end wristwatches and one iPhone 14 Pro Max, a team of IGI Airport police station has succeeded in solving a case for which an FIR was registered in June this year

Loader arrested for stealing valuables at Delhi airport; iPhone, 13 high-end watches recovered

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Loader arrested for stealing valuables at Delhi airport; iPhone, 13 high-end watches recovered
x
00:00

With the recovery of 13 high-end wristwatches and one iPhone 14 Pro Max, a team of IGI Airport police station has succeeded in solving a case for which an FIR was registered in June this year.


Delhi Police has kept focus on cases involving baggage thefts and has also taken stringent measures to prevent such incidents. Officials said that 25 persons involved in baggage thefts have been arrested so far this year and recoveries have been made from them.


The FIR in the case was registered at the IGI Airport Police Station on the complaint of Anil Kapoor, a Delhi resident, who stated that he was going to a destination in Canada along with his family.


The complaint said that the family had taken wheelchair assistance from Lufthansa Airlines and Kapoor was carrying a new iPhone14 Pro Max 1TB, costing around Rs 1,75,000 to gift it his son in Canada.

He alleged that while they were keeping the phone in their luggage during the check-in process, the person assisting them with the wheelchair was observing them.

Kapoor said in his complaint that when he reached Canada and received his luggage, he realized that the iPhone was missing from the bag and the lock had also been removed.  

Apart from the stolen iPhone, 13 high-end branded wristwatches were also recovered from the accused.

Officials said that due to the consistent efforts of staff at the airport police station, 35 stolen mobile phones, a stolen Innova Car, a motorcycle, seven stolen household articles along with 10 stolen gold articles, eight silver articles and 13 high-end wristwatches have been recovered so far this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news new delhi Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK