The Congress leader said Speaker Om Birla made remarks about him but did not give him an opportunity to speak

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Lok Sabha being run in ‘non-democratic’ manner: LoP Rahul x 00:00

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being given a chance to speak in the House which was being run in a “non-democratic manner”, and said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had made “unsubstantiated” remarks about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhi’s remarks came after Birla asked him to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation. The former Congress president said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak.

“The Speaker just got up and left. He did not allow me to speak a word. He was speaking about me, and I don't know what he said about me, all unsubstantiated. I said, ‘let me speak as you have spoken about me’, but he did not say a word and just left,” the Congress leader said.

About 70 Congress Lok Sabha MPs, including deputy leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and party’s whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, met the Lok Sabha Speaker and raised the “denial” of opportunity to Gandhi to speak in the House.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament House complex, Gandhi said there is a convention that the LoP is allowed to speak, but whenever he gets up to speak he is not allowed.

“So, in what manner is this House being run? We are not being allowed to speak. I have not done anything, I was sitting quietly, I did not speak anything. In the last 7-8 days, I have not been allowed to speak,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. In a democracy, the opposition has a place and the government has its own place but here there is no place for the opposition, he alleged.

Follow rules of procedure

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Gandhi to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House.

It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation. The Speaker said members are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the high standards and dignity of the House.

“Several instances have come to my notice where the conduct of members does not conform to the high standards,” the Speaker said.

“I expect the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself in accordance with Rule 349 that deals with rules to be observed by members in the House,” the Speaker said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever