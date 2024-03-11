Lok Sabha elections 2024: AIMIM has identified 6 LS seats in Maharashtra to contest, says Imtiaz Jaleel

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said that the party has identified six Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra to field candidates

Imtiaz Jaleel. Pic/X

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday said the party has identified six Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra to field candidates, reported the PTI.

Imtiaz Jaleel, the MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and also the party's state unit chief, however, did not give details of these six seats, as per the PTI.

imtiaz Jaleel also said that it would be clear in a day or two from where he would fight the upcoming polls.

Earlier, Jaleel had asked the party to nominate him from a seat in Mumbai claiming the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seat was a safe bet for the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Meanwhile, Wrestler Chandrahar Patil on Monday joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Wrestler Chandrahar Patil is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Sangli in the western part of Maharashtra.

Chandrahar Patil, who has won the state's top wrestling competition 'Maharashtra Kesari' two times, joined the outfit in the presence of Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, as per the PTI.

Amid slogans from the crowd about sending Patil to Delhi, Thackeray said, "Chandrahar had asked me to give some hint. I think you people have already decided, then no one can change it now."

"We need to send a strongman from Sangli with a blunt mace in one hand and a flaming torch (Thackeray's party symbol) in the other to Parliament. I appoint Chandrahar Patil as Shiv Sena Lok Sabha coordinator for Sangli district," he said, the news agency reported.

Uddhav Thackeray further said that he would come to campaign in Sangli and asked people to invite him for the victory rally.

Incidentally, Patil's candidature for the Lok Sabha polls was announced earlier by the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which is in talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for an alliance.

Uddhav Thackeray's announcement goes against the agreement reached within the MVA last week that none of the constituents would unilaterally declare candidates.

Sanjay Raut, on March 5, had said details of seat-sharing would be announced jointly by MVA members.

The Congress, which is part of the MVA, has won the Sangli seat several times, before the BJP wrested it in 2014 and retained it in 2019.

(with PTI inputs)

