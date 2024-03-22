Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS announces two more candidates for LS polls, fields ex IAS, IPS officers

Updated on: 22 March,2024 02:55 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Top

The BRS on Friday announced two more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Former IAS officer Venkatram Reddy will contest from Medak while ex-IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar has been fielded from Nagarkurnool

BRS. Pic/X

The BRS on Friday announced two more candidates for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls.


Former IAS officer Venkatram Reddy will contest from Medak while ex-IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar who recently quit BSP and joined BRS is being fielded from Nagarkurnool.


With this, the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party has announced candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 17 in Telangana.


Praveen Kumar unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in November last year when he was heading the state unit of the Mayawati-led party.

Venkatram Reddy is currently an MLC. He quit the BSP on March 16.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India news national news India
