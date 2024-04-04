Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress and INDIA bloc will get majority everywhere, says Sachin Pilot

Updated on: 04 April,2024 01:01 PM IST  |  Tonk
ANI |

He further claimed that BJP MPs are joining Congress in Haryana and Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that the INDIA bloc will get the majority everywhere, and if BJP had confidence about '400 seats', then they would not have poached opposition leaders.


He said this while attending a public gathering in support of party candidate Harish Chandra Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seat in Tonk district on Wednesday.


Sachin Pilot said, "The public has made up their mind that the Congress and INDIA alliance will get the majority everywhere. This election is decisive. This Lok Sabha poll will decide the future of the nation. There is no wave, BJP is concerned. If they had confidence about '400 paar', then they would not have poached opposition leaders and included Congress leaders in their party."


Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

The BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one. While, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won in all 25 parliamentary constituencies. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

