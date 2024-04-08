Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress manifesto bears imprint of Muslim League, says PM Modi

The manifesto that the Congress has released bears the imprint of the Muslim League

PM Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the opposition Congress, charging that its poll manifesto bore the imprint of Muslim League and utterances of its leaders betrayed hostility towards national integrity and Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing a rally in Nawada district, his second in Bihar in 72 hours, Modi also recounted the ‘jungle raj’ that prevailed when the state was ruled by the Congress-RJD combine, showering praises on his ally Nitish Kumar and ailing BJP colleague Sushil Kumar Modi for turning things around as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively.

“The manifesto that the Congress has released bears the imprint of the Muslim League. It has not released a poll manifesto but a declaration of appeasement (tushtikaran patra),” alleged Modi.

‘Modi will go on long leave after June 4’

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is “rattled” by its guarantees and is making “baseless” statements against it in desperation to “save his chair”. The opposition party’s reaction came as Prime Minister Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress, charging that its poll manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League and utterances of its leaders showed hostility towards national integrity and Sanatan Dharma.

