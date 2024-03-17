Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gujarat relies on Modi’s charisma to win elections

Counting of votes will be held on June 4. On issues Anti-incumbency, unemployment and education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

The charisma of PM Narendra Modi is among the key factors most likely to influence voters in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, according to political observers. Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat in a single phase on May 7. Counting of votes will be held on June 4. On issues Anti-incumbency, unemployment and education.

What is new this elections?

>> Vote at home for those above the age of 85 years

>> Voters with up to 40 per cent disability can cast their votes from home

>> Government is making efforts to minimise single-use plastic and encourage eco-friendly practices in the election process

