With meticulous planning election officials and police personnel have facilitated home voting for thousands in the district

Training being provided to electoral staff on the handling of VVPAT. Pics/Wayanad District Administration

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here’s how Wayanad laid the groundwork and encouraged voters x 00:00

Over 3,761 elderly (above 85 years old) and disabled people living in the district of Wayanad, availed of the first of its pathbreaking initiative by the Election Commission of India, wherein they provided the home voting facility for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Kullathi casts her vote for Kaippa, a voter in the 85 plus category at Thirunelli panchayat polling station in the Mananthavady Loksabha Assembly Constituency. Similarly, other elderly voters too cast their votes, from home, where the poll officials, along with police personnel, visited them and the entire process was videographed, to maintain secrecy, as the elders voted”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the four-day special home voting from April 19 to 22,3,542 elderly and disabled members cast their votes out of the 3,761 registered. Among senior citizens aged 85 and above, 3,367 are male and 6,748 are female. In total, 15,140 disabled people are registered, with 8,445 males and 6,695 females.

“We had to deploy a total of 258 election staff, to different households in the district, along with police personnel and video recording of the entire proceedings had been taken, to maintain secrecy of the vote,” the official said.

A senior-aged tribal woman and her husband cast their vote at their house; (right) An election officer works using a mobile flashlight

As per the data available with ECI, there are 81 lakh 85 plus aged and 90 lakh persons with disabilities across the country.

In the past few days, various strategies were implemented, including quiz competitions and the use of posters and PPT presentations, to boost voter turnout. The district has a total of 6,27,002 electors, comprising 3,06,936 males, 3,20,061 females, and 5 transgender individuals. Additionally, there are 32,644 first-time voters in the district.

Electoral Staff working under a flashlight

As the world’s largest democracy enters elections, there are hundreds of people behind it, who have worked hard for months, to ensure that the April 26, election can attract a large public turnout and the election is conducted peacefully. A woman on election duty, worked under the mobile flashlight when the power supply was disrupted due to unexpected rains in Mananthavady, in Wayanad district.

Voter Knowledge Quiz

With an intent to check the understanding of the common man about elections and to encourage the voters to cast their votes on April 26, the district administration has organized an online quiz competition and the winners will be given an online certificate of appreciation signed by the district collector.

Folk dance

“Wayanad’s district social media cell is broadcasting folk songs/instrumental music from April 23 to April 25 at 7 am in connection with the Lok Sabha elections through the district collector’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, X, WhatsApp and YouTube) for online audiences. This will also be a way to give a platform to bring the folk songs / instrumental music, a platform to showcase the rich culture of Wayanad,” said an official from the district administration.

Webcasting control room

The webcasting control room is set up to enhance surveillance during Lok Sabha elections with 22 cameras at check posts, and a total of 116 cameras across flying squad vehicles, static surveillance vehicles, training centres, and strong rooms. A five-member team will manage inspections.

Training for staff

The second phase of training for Lok Sabha election staff has begun. 1040 Polling Officers in Sultan Bathery LAC were trained on April 18, 2024. Officers who applied for postal ballots could vote at the Voters Facilitation Centre during training.

6,27,002

Total no. of voters in the district