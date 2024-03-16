Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mahayuti seat sharing will be finalised by March 25, says Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 of Mahayuti alliance will be resolved after talks with the central leadership and the allotment of seats will be announced by March 27

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 of Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will be resolved after talks with the central leadership and the allotment of seats will be announced by March 25, reported the PTI.

The Lok Sabha polls for 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was the biggest election in the world and all parties will fight it properly, as per the PTI.

"Talks are pending on some seats and will be resolved in a few days after discussions of Mahayuti leaders with the central leadership. The allotment of seats will be announced by March 25," he said, according to the PTI.

The BJP has sought the Ramtek seat, which is now with Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane, he said, clarifying that there were not many issues with seat sharing.

The BJP leader said a decision will be taken in the coming days regarding seats in Vidarbha that will go to polls in the first and second phases.

Ten seats in Vidarbha will go to polls in the first two phases to be held on April 19 and 26. The third, fourth and fifth phases will be held on May 7, 13 and 20.

"The Mahayuti will win more than 45 seats in Maharashtra and PM Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister once again," Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

(with PTI inputs)

