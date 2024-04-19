Lok Sabha elections 2024: Manipur votes in first phase today

The northeastern state which has seen ethnic violence since May 2023 will be electing representatives for two parliamentary constituencies.

Representative Image/ PTI

The voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Manipur is scheduled for Friday. The northeastern state has seen ethnic violence since May 2023. Polling will start at 7 am and continue until 4 pm. All 32 assembly segments of the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 15 Assembly Segments of the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency will go to the polls today.

A total of 15,44,652 voters, including 7,41,849 males, 8,02,557 females, and 246 transgender voters, will exercise their franchise in phase 1, according to an official release. There are a total of 2107 polling stations. It is worth mentioning that 645 polling stations will be completely managed by all-woman polling personnel. It is also notable that 2 polling stations will be exclusively managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD) polling personnel.

In addition, 85 special polling stations have been set up for internally displaced voters in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi districts. A total of 18091 internally displaced voters will exercise their franchise today. Over 8,000 polling personnel are being deployed, the release added.

A total of 6 candidates are in the fray for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, while 4 candidates shall be contesting for the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency. Arrangements for webcasting have been made at 1256 polling stations. Adequate CAPF has been deployed in all polling stations. In addition, micro observers have been deployed in all critical polling stations and special polling stations.

A total of 11582 PwD electors and 289 Centenarian voters will exercise their franchise today. Two volunteers have been engaged in each polling station to assist voters. Voter assistance booths have also been set up in all polling stations. ASHA workers have been identified for every polling station to provide immediate health care for the voters. In addition, Anganwadi workers have been engaged to facilitate pregnant and lactating mothers voting with ease. First-aid kits have been provided for all polling stations, the release added.

The movement of EVMs is being tracked with the help of the e-Traccar app, which is embedded in the mobile phones of polling personnel and sector officers. Besides, polling personnel will be able to report any sort of EVM malfunctioning or any untoward incident happening in the polling station. This will enable the returning officer & assistant, it added.

Returning officers to take immediate corrective action. The Poll Star App is also used for timely reporting of voter turnout and other vital information by the polling officials. Control rooms have been set up in every district headquarters and in the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, it added. In order to ensure free, fair and smooth election, certain restrictions have been imposed on poll day in the polling station premises. Providing free conveyance to voters to and from the polling stations by a candidate/his agent is a corrupt practice and strictly forbidden.

As provided in Section 130 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, canvassing within a polling station or any public or private place within a distance of 100 meters of a polling station is strictly prohibited. Cellular phones, cordless phones, etc., shall not be allowed except by officers on duty within 100 meters of a polling station. Besides, no campaign-related posters or banners within 100 metres of the polling booth are allowed. The use of loudspeakers within a 100-meter polling station is also strictly prohibited. Candidates shall also not set up booths within 200 metres of the polling booth, the release added.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, has appealed to all voters to come out in large numbers, exercise their franchise, and be a part of the democratic exercise. Voters are expected to produce an elector's photo identity card (EPIC) for their identification at the polling stations before casting their votes, it added.

Those voters who are not able to produce EPIC shall produce one of the 12 alternative identity documents for establishing their identity: Aadhaar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photographs issued by Bank/Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice Empowerment, Government of India.

The following states and Union Territories will be conducting Phase 1 of voting: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will take place on June 4.

