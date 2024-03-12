Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA's seat-sharing formula will be finalised after March 17, says Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the MVA seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be finalised after March 17

Ramesh Chennithala/Pic/INCMaharashtra/X

Congress' Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be finalised after March 17, reported the PTI.

Addressing a press conference of the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala said discussions were also underway with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, and all are moving ahead together without any difficulties, as per the PTI.

"Talks are going on between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents about seat sharing, and the formula will be finalised after March 17. All parties have decided to work together equally taking forward a common ideology. There is no trouble in the MVA and all are moving ahead together," the Congress leader said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

The MVA constituents, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) led by Sharad Pawar, have been holding hectic discussions to reach a consensus on seat-sharing.

Asked about Prakash Ambedkar's letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging a lack of coordination between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in seat-sharing discussions, Ramesh Chennithala said the VBA chief is a very good friend and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat is in talks with him, according to the PTI.

Prakash Ambedkar has already announced his candidates for Sangli and Wardha Lok Sabha constituencies, which the Congress generally contests.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Tuesday said that conducting caste census was Congress party's guarantee, reported the PTI.

"We have given a guarantee that there should be social, economic and caste census," Ramesh, Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications, told reporters ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering Maharashtra on its last leg, as per the PTI.

"This is our society's X-ray which will show us the population of various castes and their share in our nation's wealth. It will also reflect their stake in our democratic institutions," the former Union minister said, according to the PTI.

Maharashtra's Nandurbar district is known for its connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family.

(with PTI inputs)

