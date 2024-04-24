Collector Abhijit Raut, the returning officer for the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, issued the order on Monday

Representational Image

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: No broadcast of election related matter on radio during 48 hrs before polling, says Nanded collector x 00:00

The Nanded administration in Maharashtra has issued an order prohibiting broadcast of election related matter by the local All India Radio (AIR) centre and other radio channels in the district during 48 hours before polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported news agency PTI.

Collector Abhijit Raut, the returning officer for the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, issued the order on Monday, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order cited a provision mentioned in a handbook published by the Election Commission of India, which "prohibits display of election matter through TV or similar apparatus."

It is clarified that radio will be treated as "other similar apparatus" for this purpose and hence broadcasting/propagating any election matter through radio would not be permissible during the period of 48 hours mentioned in the said section, it said, reported PTI.

Legal action would be initiated if the order is not followed during Lok Sabha elections 2024, the collector said.

Meanwhile, poll authorities have asked candidates in Maharashtra's Latur Lok Sabha constituency to refrain from making inflammatory speeches and personal criticism against opponents during their campaign, reported PTI.

Latur's general election observer Niranjan Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with the candidates at the district collectorate and also appealed to them to follow the model code of conduct and cooperate with the authorities for the conduct of elections in a transparent and peaceful manner, reported PTI.

Twenty eight candidates are in the fray for the Latur Lok Sabha seat election, to be held on May 7.

Among the major political parties, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, the Congress has given a ticket to Shivaji Kalge, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Narsingrao Nivritti Udgirkar, reported PTI.

During the meeting, Kumar said, "Candidates should not make inflammatory, provocative speeches during the campaign and refrain from personal criticism," reported PTI.

It is mandatory for the candidates to mention the expenditure of every campaign in his/her election expenses register, he said.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign should be carried out within the prescribed period only after obtaining prior permission from authorities, Kumar said, reported PTI.

Latur collector and returning officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge was present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)