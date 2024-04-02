Breaking News
Lok sabha elections 2024: People's mood has changed, it is against PM Modi, says Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 02 April,2024 08:22 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Sharad Pawar has said that the mood of the people has changed and it is now against PM Modi

Sharad Pawar. File Pic/PTI

Lok sabha elections 2024: People's mood has changed, it is against PM Modi, says Sharad Pawar
Key Highlights

  1. NCP founder Sharad Pawar said that the mood of the people has changed
  2. He said that it is now against PM Modi
  3. "I can see clearly that the mood of people has changed," Sharad Pawar said in Nagpur

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the mood of the people has changed and it is now against PM Narendra Modi, reported the PTI.


Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Sharad Pawar also said there was "no thinking yet" on who would be the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial face, as per the PTI.


"I can see clearly that the mood of people has changed. It is now against PM Modi," Sharad Pawar said.


"In the present regime, institutions are being attacked," he added.

Asked how the INDIA bloc seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will look like finally, Pawar said, "I am not an astrologer."

On the Supreme Court granting bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, Sharad Pawar said, "This is a good thing. Injustice was done to him. Now the real picture will come out," he added.

"We, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), want him," Sharad Pawar said.

While replying to a query on Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) fielding candidates in some seats, the news agency reported.

Asked if the NCP split will affect his group's prospects, Sharad Pawar said, "People will vote for candidates capable of defeating the BJP."

"There is no such thing," Sharad Pawar said, when asked if his friendly relations with Nitin Gadkari were behind his party not fielding a candidate against the Union minister.

Voting is yet to take place, Sharad Pawar said, when asked if his daughter Supriya Sule will win the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramati, where she is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, wife of his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, according to the PTI.

When pointed out that PM Modi has made a plan for things to be done in the first 100 days of his government's third term in office, Sharad Pawar said, "PM Modi is wise in all aspects."

To a query on China unilaterally renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, the former defence minister said, "Our government is not taking national interests seriously."

(with PTI inputs)

