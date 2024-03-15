Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 PM Modi to attend NDA meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Mar 17 says BJP leader Vinod Tawde
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to attend NDA meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Mar 17, says BJP leader Vinod Tawde

Updated on: 15 March,2024 02:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

PM Modi will attend the NDA election meeting at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday, BJP leader Vinod Tawde said

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to attend NDA meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Mar 17, says BJP leader Vinod Tawde

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to attend NDA meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Mar 17, says BJP leader Vinod Tawde
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the NDA election meeting at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Friday.


Speaking to reporters at the party office here, he said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would participate in the meeting.


The BJP leader lashed out at the ruling party, YSRCP, in the state for allegedly rebranding Central Government-funded schemes with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's name and extending them to the masses. He termed it as cheating.


The BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you agree with the government`s decision to not make any changes relating to taxation?
PM Modi narendra modi BJP 2024 lok sabha elections India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK