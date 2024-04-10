Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in Nagpur today in support of NDA's Ramtek candidate

The rally is bolstering public support for the Shiv Sena candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

After holding Lok Sabha elections 2024 rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, in addition to taking out a colourful roadshow down South, in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur on Wednesday for an election rally in the Ramtek constituency in support of the Shiv Sena (ruling Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Raju Parwe, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier on March 24, senior state Congress leader and Umred MLA, Raju Parwe, joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

CM Shinde visited the rally grounds in Ramtek on Tuesday night to take stock of the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. He also took stock of the situation in Nagpur, which received rainfall earlier, reported ANI.

CM Shinde instructed party officials to ensure all arrangements are in place for PM Modi's rally. Ramtek will face polling on April 19, which is the first or opening phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 to the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in 2022, the Shiv Sena, which had earlier formed a coalition government with the Congress and NCP, saw Eknath Shinde break away from the party with his loyalists and align with the BJP.

He took over as CM later, with the support of the BJP. The Election Commission (EC), thereafter, allotted the Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol and the party flag to the Shinde faction.

PM Modi's poll campaign comes ten days ahead of polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.



After a massive road show in Chennai on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi is set to campaign in Vellore.



The PM will address a public meeting in Vellore to support two partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)--Pattali Makkal Kachi's Dharmapuri candidate Soumya Anbumani as well as the New Justice Party's Vellore candidate AC Shanmugam, who is contesting on the BJP symbol.

(With inputs from ANI)