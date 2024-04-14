Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Police in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli launch awareness drive to boost voting

To ensure smooth voting during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a large police presence has been stationed in the naxal-hit Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

To increase voter turnout, police in the Naxal-affected area of Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, have launched a public awareness drive ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The campaign's goal is to educate citizens about the importance of voting and encourage 100 per cent voter turnout in the region, reported ANI.

As per the report, to ensure smooth voting during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a large police presence has been stationed in the region. Authorities have urged citizens, particularly those in Naxal-affected communities, to vote without fear.

Sub Inspector Govind Khating told ANI, "The objective of this awareness campaign is to encourage the voters to fulfil their duty to keep our democracy alive. The voting which is going to take place on April 19 in the upcoming polls will be a victory for democracy. We have deployed a huge force in the area so that voting can be conducted safely and smoothly."

"There is only one fear in the minds of the people that the Naxalites may launch blasts or attacks on them if they go for voting," Khating expressed anxiety about Naxal threats per the news agency report.

The official further added, "The Naxals target people who are close to the administration, that's why police forces have been deployed to protect them and facilitate the procedure of casting votes."

Efforts to facilitate home voting for senior persons and people with disabilities (PwDs) have received favourable feedback from the community.

He said, "Under the initiative, we are also trying to provide home-voting facilities to elderly citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). We are receiving a huge response from the people and they are cooperating and supporting us in our initiative."

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal, emphasised, "For the past 15 days, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been requesting everyone in Gadchiroli to come out and vote in large numbers without any fear. The Gadchiroli police are spreading awareness on the significance of voting and appealing to everyone to come out and vote."

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, has enormous electoral power. The state will hold Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in five phases between April 19 and May 20, with results released on June 4. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 23 seats in an alliance with the Shiv Sena.