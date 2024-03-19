TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said a message by the PM highlighting his government's programmes reached the electorate on March 16, after the model code of conduct came into force ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC complaints to EC about PM Modi's model code 'violation' x 00:00

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has complained to the Election Commission alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the BJP candidate from Varanasi, has violated the model code of conduct by using central government funds for campaigning, reported news agency PTI.

In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner on Monday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said a message by the PM highlighting his government's programmes reached the electorate on March 16, after the model code of conduct came into force ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi has purportedly written the message in the form of a letter to the voters on March 15, the TMC leader claimed.

"By using the office of the prime minister, the BJP has issued the aforesaid letter at the cost of the public exchequer under the guise of a message seemingly sent by the Government of India. Such mass circulation is nothing but an appeal to the voters in favour of the BJP and Mr Modi and thereby flouting the mandate of the Election Commission of India," O'Brien said in the complaint, reported PTI.

He urged the EC to ensure that appropriate directions are issued to the BJP and its candidate Modi to withhold from future campaigns at the cost of public exchequer, to withdraw the letter....," reported PTI.

O'Brien said that the cost of sending the prime minister's letter to the electorate should also be included in the accounts of the BJP and Modi against the head "election expenditure," reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in this western town on Tuesday, a day after he held a well attended roadshow in nearby Coimbatore.

Alliance party leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss are likely to attend the public meeting.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been focusing on the southern state, hoping to win as many of the 39 constituencies as part of its 'mission 400' seats in the coming polls.

Modi had addressed a public rally in Kanniyakumari last week, even as he has made a number of visits to the southern state in the past few months.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!