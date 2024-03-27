Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Varun Gandhi denied ticket because of Gandhi connection
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Varun Gandhi denied ticket because of Gandhi connection’

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Baharampur
Agencies |

Top

Chowdhury described Varun as a dabang neta (strong leader)and said he is a learned man with a clean image

Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Varun Gandhi denied ticket because of Gandhi connection’

BJP leader Varun Gandhi. File pic

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Varun Gandhi denied ticket because of Gandhi connection’
x
00:00

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Varun Gandhi was denied a Lok Sabha ticket by the BJP because of his connection with the Gandhi family and extended an invitation to him to join the grand old party. Chowdhury described Varun as a dabang neta (strong leader)and said he is a learned man with a clean image.


“He is a dabang neta and a very educated man. He has a clean image. He has a connection with the Gandhi family. This is why the BJP denied him a ticket (for Lok Sabha polls). I think he should come (join the Congress), we will be very happy,” Chowdhury said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news congress varun gandhi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 india India news bharatiya janata party
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK