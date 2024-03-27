Chowdhury described Varun as a dabang neta (strong leader)and said he is a learned man with a clean image

BJP leader Varun Gandhi. File pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Varun Gandhi denied ticket because of Gandhi connection’ x 00:00

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Varun Gandhi was denied a Lok Sabha ticket by the BJP because of his connection with the Gandhi family and extended an invitation to him to join the grand old party. Chowdhury described Varun as a dabang neta (strong leader)and said he is a learned man with a clean image.

“He is a dabang neta and a very educated man. He has a clean image. He has a connection with the Gandhi family. This is why the BJP denied him a ticket (for Lok Sabha polls). I think he should come (join the Congress), we will be very happy,” Chowdhury said.

