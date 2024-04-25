Union Home Minister Amit Shah says vote for BJP will go to the patriots and not those indulging in dynastic politics

Amit Shah

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vote BJP to establish ‘Ram Rajya’, says Amit Shah x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said if people vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, their votes will go to the patriots, who want to establish a ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country and not to the anti-nationals, who want dynastic politics to thrive.

Shah was addressing a public meeting at Amravati to campaign for BJP’s Amravati Lok Sabha seat candidate Navneet Rana and Wardha candidate Ramdas Tadas. Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shah said, “Your vote will go in favour of patriots and not anti-nationals. It will be in favour of those who want to establish a Ram Rajya and against those who indulge in dynastic politics. Every vote in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go towards exterminating terrorism and Naxalism in the country and making India the third largest economy in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congress kept the Ram temple issue pending for 70 years. But within five years (of coming to power), PM Modi solved the issue and performed the temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya,” he said. Shah attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “insulting” Lord Ram by skipping the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony despite being invited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever