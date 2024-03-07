Lok Sabha elections 2024: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads rally for women's rights

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led a rally in Kolkata for women's rights

Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday led a rally in Kolkata for women's rights.

The rally, themed 'Mahila Der Adhikaar, Aamader Angikaar' (women's rights are our commitment), was organised by the ruling TMC a day ahead of International Women's Day.

The rally was organised amid incidents in Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexually abusing them.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was seen waving at people as she marched from College Street to Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the rally. BJP's Ranaghat Dakshin MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari was seen walking alongside him.

