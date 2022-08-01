Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress members

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress members

Updated on: 01 August,2022 02:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress members

Members in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Pic/PTI


Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair.

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House.

The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.


After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Lok Sabha congress national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK