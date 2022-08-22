Lookout or not?

AAP claims govt issued Look Out Circular against Sisodia after raids, CBI says not yet

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Pic/ANI

The AAP on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his government issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and shared the news with media outlets.

At a press conference, AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP-led Centre shared with media the news about issuance of an LOC, as the CBI could not find anything incriminating against Sisodia during its 15-hour-long raid at his residence and 30 other locations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has not issued a LOC “as of now” against any accused including Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, officials said. They said the process of scrutinising documents is going on and notices are being issued to suspects for questioning.

Bharadwaj said the Modi government has “stooped down to such level” to target Sisodia as its CBI could not find anything incriminating against him during the raids on Friday.

“At a time when the prime minister should have been fighting against price rise and unemployment, he is fighting with the state governments,” he charged, adding, “The entire world is watching and laughing at the Prime Minister’s Office, wondering what’s happening in this country.”

Meanwhile, the BJP on

Sunday called Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’ of the excise policy scam, and claimed that handcuffs are getting close to him as nodes of corruption are being unravelled.

