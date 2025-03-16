"Love for Bharat unites us all": Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing prodigy

Speaking at the event, Shah praised the Assam Rifles for serving the people.

Amit Shah gifted a guitar to 7-year-old Mizoram prodigy Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte. Pic/X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the Northeast, gifted a guitar to 7-year-old Mizoram prodigy Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the Northeast, gifted a guitar to 7-year-old Mizoram prodigy Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte on Saturday after she performed a heartfelt rendition of Vande Mataram in Aizawl.

"Love for Bharat unites us all. Deeply moved to listen to Mizoram's wonder kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, singing Vande Mataram in Aizawl today. The seven-year-old's love for Bharat Mata poured out into her song, making listening to her a mesmerizing experience," Shah wrote in a post on X.

Hnamte, a young singing sensation from Mizoram, first gained nationwide attention in 2020 when a video of her singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' went viral. Her powerful voice and patriotic spirit earned her widespread admiration. She received multiple awards from the Mizoram government, including a special appreciation from the Governor.

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Assam since March 14 (Friday). However, on Saturday, March 15, he visited Mizoram, where he attended the land transfer ceremony for the Assam rifles' land being transferred to the Mizoram government.

"The Assam Rifles has served the people of Mizoram through the guiding principle of security through fraternity. Today, the force set an exemplary standard in commitment to the people by handing over a significant portion of its land to the state govt for the benefit of the people," Shah's post on X read.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted how the relocation of the Assam Rifles Headquarters from Central Aizawl to Zokhawsang marked a significant milestone in the Indian government's commitment to the development of Mizoram.

Shah said that this move is not just an administrative decision but a symbol of the government's responsibility towards the Mizo people. Due to the state's unique topography, the Mizo people have been demanding relocation for over 35 years.

"This demand, which has been around for 30-35 years, is now set to be fulfilled due to an important decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not just an administrative decision but a symbol of the Indian government's responsibility towards the Mizo people," he said.

Shah highlighted how the Modi government has been transforming the Northeast over the last ten years across various sectors--including tourism, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship--to foster growth and unity in the region.

