Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC assures immediate work to prevent waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > News > India News > Article > LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder to cost Rs 1052 per 142 kg cylinder in Mumbai

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,052 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Mumbai

Updated on: 06 July,2022 11:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

In the national capital Delhi, it will now cost Rs 1,053 per unit

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,052 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Mumbai

Representative Pic


Cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram will get dearer from Wednesday as their prices have been raised by Rs 50 per unit.

In the national capital Delhi, it will now cost Rs 1,053 per unit.




Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it will be priced at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively, Indian Oil Corporation said.


Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

On the other hand, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder have been cut by Rs 8.5 per unit effective today.

In metros such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, a cylinder will now cost Rs 2,012.50, Rs 2,132.00 Rs 1,972.50, Rs 2,177.50, respectively, data showed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai national news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK