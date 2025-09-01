Indian Oil has reduced commercial LPG cylinder (19 kg) prices by Rs 51.50, effective September 1, 2025. In Delhi, the new price is Rs 1,580, down from Rs 1,631.50. Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are revised too, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. The move brings relief to small businesses dependent on LPG.

The retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,580 from September 1, citing great relief from inclining inflation.

Amid the rising global trade tension, Indian Oil Marketing Companies have reduced the rates of commercial 19 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 51.50. These prices will be effective from Monday, September 1, 2025. As reported by news agency ANI, there has been no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders.

With the retail price of a 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi coming down to Rs 1,580, from Rs 1,631.50, people across the country will experience a sigh of relief from the sky-high fuel prices.

As reported by news agency ANI, commercial LPG prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai will be revised down to Rs 1,684, Rs 1,531.5, and Rs 1,738, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

Meanwhile, the prices for 14.2 kg cylinders will remain the same as they were revised earlier on April 8, 2025. In Delhi, one cylinder costs Rs 853, whereas in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the prices have stayed at Rs 868.50, Rs 879, and Rs 852.50, as per data available at Indian Oil Corporation.

News agency ANI also reported that the reduction in prices is set to benefit smaller businesses across the national capital who rely on cylinders, including smaller shops, hotels, and food businesses, for their daily work.

Earlier in August, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the Centre's recent decision to pay Rs 30,000 crores to oil companies in 12 parts, which has kept prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas stable in the country.

Moreover, the Union Cabinet, on August 8, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved a compensation of Rs 30,000 crore to be paid in twelve parts to oil companies to help in keeping the LPG prices stable despite global uncertainty.

Considering that frequent price changes can probably impact commercial enterprises and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations, the decrease in LPG prices just before the festive season can be a great boost for the economy.

