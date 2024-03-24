LS elections 2024: Congress fields Pratibha Dhanorkar against BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar in Chandrapur

Pratibha is the wife of the late Suresh Dhanorkar, who was the lone Congress winner from Maharashtra in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The Congress on Sunday announced the candidature of Pratibha Dhanorkar for Maharashtra's Chandrapur constituency for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Dhanorkar will have a tough fight as the BJP has fielded its senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur this time.



Dhanorkar (38) is the wife of the late Suresh Dhanorkar, who was the lone Congress winner from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He died in May last year.

The BJP has fielded former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur in the state's Vidarbha region. He now represents the Ballarpur assembly constituency in Chandrapur district. Pratibha Dhanorkar is presently the MLA from Warora assembly constituency in the same district.

Chandrapur is among the five constituencies that will go to voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The constituencies are Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

With the latest announcement, Congress has declared all five candidates for Phase 1 polls. While the BJP has so far named Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Mungantiwar from Chandrapur, and in the latest list released has nominated Sunil Mendhe from Bhandara-Gondia and Ashok Nete from Gadchiroli-Chimur.

In its latest Lok Sabha candidates list released on Sunday, apart from Dhanorkar, Congress nominated Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Murari Lal Meena. both from Rajasthan. Khachariyawas is nominated from Jaipur, after a section of party leaders objected to Sunil Sharma's nomination. Meena is nominated from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency.