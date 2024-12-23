Breaking News
Lucknow IOB bank broken into several lockers robbed

Lucknow: IOB bank broken into, several lockers robbed

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

"Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is aware of the unfortunate incident involving a robbery which occurred despite adequate security measures at our Chinhat Branch in Lucknow

Lucknow: IOB bank broken into, several lockers robbed

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Lucknow: IOB bank broken into, several lockers robbed
A few lockers in the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank were found broken Sunday and their contents missing, police said. They said the theft took place in the branch located in Lucknow's Matiyari. Bank manager Sandeep Singh said that he suspected the thieves stole inside the building by making a hole into a wall the bank shares with an empty plot of land, an officer said.


Prima facie, it seems four people must be involved in the job, police said. Six teams have been formed to nab the robbers, they said. Though police said there was neither any alarm nor any security guard in the bank at the time of the theft, the bank said it was robbed despite "adequate security" measures.


"Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is aware of the unfortunate incident involving a robbery which occurred despite adequate security measures at our Chinhat Branch in Lucknow.


"We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved swiftly," the bank said in a statement. "The bank has insurance coverage in place for such incidents. The safety and security of our customers and their assets remain our top priority," it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lucknow news india national news

