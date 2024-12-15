Lucknow: Shia community carries out candlelight march against atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

The candlelight march was carried out at the Chhota Imambara in Lucknow on Saturday.

Several members of the Muslim Shia community, carried out a candlelight march in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh against the 'atrocities' against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The candlelight march was carried out at the Chhota Imambara in Lucknow on Saturday. Maulana Kalbe Jawad, who led the march, urged the Union government to pressure the United Nations to take stock of the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and also declare Pakistan a 'terrorist country.'

"We are always taught to stand up against the oppressor and in favour of those being oppressed...We urge the Indian government to pressurise the United Nations and Pakistan should be declared as a terrorist country," Jawad told ANI. He also called for "strict action" against Bangladesh if the atrocities are not stopped. "If Bangladesh does not mend its ways, strict action should be taken against them also," Jawad added.

During the march, protestors chanted slogans against the atrocities. They criticised Israel, and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while affirming support for Syrians and reaffirming their stance to stand with the oppressed people and fight against the oppressors anywhere in the world. Notably, there have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

India has repeatedly Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. Recently, Foreign Secretary Misri visited Dhaka on December 9. It was the first high-level visit from India to Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina was deposed as Prime Minister in August this year and since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Misri told the media that India desires positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationships and that the relationship is people-centric. The Foreign Secretary told reporters in Dhaka that he had a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with his interlocutors and discussed the entire gamut of issues in the "extremely important bilateral relationship". He also raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials.

