Lukewarm response in AP to TDP bandh call

Several party leaders were taken into preventive custody before the protest over the arrest of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu; senior TDP leaders condemn arrest

Police detain Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers protesting the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in Ongole on Monday. Pic/PTI

The statewide bandh call given by Telugu Desam Party in protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saw lukewarm response on Monday with business as usual at many parts of the state during morning hours.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Shankha Brata Bagchi, the situation is peaceful in the state and no untoward incident has been reported. “Situation is peaceful, depending on the situation, the local authorities have promulgated prohibitory orders,” Bagchi said.

A local court in Vijayawada on Sunday remanded TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam.

The Telugu Desam Party had called for a statewide bandh on Monday in protest against the arrest of its leader.

East Godavari SP P Jagadeesh said security has been tightened in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district and around the central prison where Naidu is currently lodged. Police were seen dispersing some TDP activists protesting on roads at some places in the state. Several senior leaders including TDP president K Atchannaidu have been taken into preventive custody from their respective places.

In Visakhapatnam, the largest city in AP, the bandh saw no impact on normal life during morning hours. Government and private vehicles were seen plying as usual.

Senior TDP leaders on Monday condemned the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam and asserted that justice will ultimately prevail. They also met Governor S Abdul Nazeer in Visakhapatnam and submitted a memorandum. Party leaders Yanamula Ramakrishnudu, M A Shareef, Kavali Pratibha Bharati, Dhulipalla Narendra, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy and others assembled at the party office and deliberated on the recent developments. Naidu’s arrest in the corruption case seemed “vindictive,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said.

14

No. of days Naidu is in judicial custody

