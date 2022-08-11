Lumpy disease: Rajasthan govt bans animal fairs

Out of the total cattle deaths reported in the state till August 10, a maximum of 2,511 deaths have been reported in Sri Ganganagar followed by 1,619 in Barmer, 1,581 in Jodhpur, 1,156 in Bikaner, 1,150 in Jalore and 1,138 in Jalore

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

With over 12,800 cattle deaths due to a skin infection caused by Lumpy virus in Rajasthan, the state government has banned holding of animal fairs.

Out of the total cattle deaths reported in the state till August 10, a maximum of 2,511 deaths have been reported in Sri Ganganagar followed by 1,619 in Barmer, 1,581 in Jodhpur, 1,156 in Bikaner, 1,150 in Jalore and 1,138 in Jalore.

"Situation in completely under control. All efforts are being made to control the disease spread. Most of the deaths have occurred in five districts and the situation in other districts of the state is under control," Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department P C Kishan said.

According to the Department, a total of 2,81,484 animals have been affected due to the disease and 2,41,685 animals have been treated.

Considering the spread of the disease in the state, the state government has banned organising animal fairs in Rajasthan, an official statement said.

The state government has also issued directions for safe disposal of carcasses.

As part of measures to tackle the situation, the Rajasthan government has given approval to recruit temporary staff on 500 posts at the earliest. These include 200 veterinarians and 300 livestock assistants.

Animal Husbandry Department Minister Lal Chand Kataria said the respective district in-charge ministers have been asked to monitor the situation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.