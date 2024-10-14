Breaking News
Lying in cowshed can cure cancer: UP Minister

Updated on: 14 October,2024 09:28 AM IST  |  Pilibhit (UP)
PTI |

"If there is a blood pressure patient, there are cows here. The person should stroke a cow on its back every morning and evening and serve it

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Lying in a cowshed and cleaning it can cure one's cancer, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar on Sunday said. He also said one can bring his or her blood pressure down by stroking the back of a cow. The Minister of State for Sugarcane Development made the remarks while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Kanha Gaushala, built at a cost of Rs 55 lakh in Nougawa Pakadiya.


"If there is a blood pressure patient, there are cows here. The person should stroke a cow on its back every morning and evening and serve it. If the person is taking a 20 mg dose of blood pressure medicine, it will come down to 10 mg within 10 days," Gangwar told the gathering. He added, "If a cancer patient starts cleaning a cowshed and lying there, even cancer can be cured. If you burn cow dung cakes, you get relief from mosquitoes. Everything that a cow produces is useful in some way."


The state minister told off the farmers for complaining against stray cattle grazing in their fields. "We are not serving our mother, so the mother is harming us somewhere," he said. He also urged the Muslims to come to the cowshed on Eid. "The vermicelli made on Eid should be made in cow's milk." The gaushala inaugurated on Sunday will have a provision of fodder and medicine, as well as shelter for destitute cows. "Our effort is to connect people with the gaushalas.


People have also been requested to celebrate their wedding anniversaries, their children's birthdays with the cows and donate fodder to the gaushala," the minister said. Gangwar had contested 2012 assembly election on a BSP ticket but lost. In 2017, he joined the BJP and won from the Pilibhit seat. He again won the election in 2022 and was made a minister. Gangwar hits the headlines frequently, mainly because of his attacks on former BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uttar pradesh cancer news india national news

